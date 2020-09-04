Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Aptargroup Inc in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (ATR, BLL, CCK, SLGN, BERY)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.74. Ball Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 2.67. Crown Holdings I ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.40.

Silgan Holdings follows with a EV/Sales of 1.38, and Berry Global Gro rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.34.

