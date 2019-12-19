Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Ball Corp (BLL, ATR, MYE, CCK, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ball Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.64. Following is Aptargroup Inc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.52. Myers Inds Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.21.

Crown Holdings I follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.12, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.12.

