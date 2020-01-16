Greif Inc-Cl A has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (GEF, ATR, MYE, BLL, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Greif Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,727.1%. Following is Aptargroup Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,893.5%. Myers Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,170.1%.

Ball Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,327.5%, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,687.9%.

