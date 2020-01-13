Aptargroup Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (ATR, CCK, BLL, SLGN, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.00. Following is Crown Holdings I with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.71. Ball Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.18.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.58, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.89.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ball Corp on September 9th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $76.48. Since that call, shares of Ball Corp have fallen 13.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.