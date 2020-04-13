Aptargroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (ATR, CCK, BLL, SLGN, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.84. Crown Holdings I is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.12. Ball Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.57.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.16, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.90.

