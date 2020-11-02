Aptargroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (ATR, BLL, CCK, BERY, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.04. Ball Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 2.95. Crown Holdings I ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.73.

Berry Global Gro follows with a EV/Sales of 1.44, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.40.

