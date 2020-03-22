MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (TIF, MIK, ULTA, FIVE, SIG)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:12am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Tiffany & Co ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Michaels Cos Inc with a CE of $426. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $397.

Five Below follows with a CE of $245, and Signet Jewelers rounds out the top five with a CE of $225.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tiffany & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tiffany & Co in search of a potential trend change.

