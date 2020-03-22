Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (TIF, MIK, ULTA, FIVE, SIG)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Tiffany & Co ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Michaels Cos Inc with a CE of $426. Ulta Beauty Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $397.
Five Below follows with a CE of $245, and Signet Jewelers rounds out the top five with a CE of $225.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tiffany & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tiffany & Co in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: highest level of cash tiffany & co michaels cos inc ulta beauty inc five below signet jewelers