Build-A-Bear Wor is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (BBW, SIG, BGFV, MIK, HIBB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Build-A-Bear Wor ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 0.62. Signet Jewelers is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.09. Big 5 Sporting ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.26.

Michaels Cos Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.33, and Hibbett Sports I rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.05.

