Engility Holding is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (EGL, SIF, TGI, SPA, VEC)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. SIFCO Industries Inc. is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. Triumph Group ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09.

Sparton Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11, and Vectrus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.

