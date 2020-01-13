Top 5 Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (BOOT, BURL, ROST, SCVL, GES)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Boot Barn Holdin ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 61.95. Burlington Store is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.59. Ross Stores Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.13.

Shoe Carnival follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.36, and Guess? Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.33.

