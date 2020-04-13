Burlington Store is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (BURL, ROST, BOOT, SCVL, TJX)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Burlington Store ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.63. Ross Stores Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.82. Boot Barn Holdin ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.60.

Shoe Carnival follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.74, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.79.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Burlington Store and will alert subscribers who have BURL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.