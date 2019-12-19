Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (FTK, SHW, KWR, BCPC, ECL)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Flotek Inds ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 42.77. Following is Sherwin-Williams with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.90. Quaker Chemical ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.83.

Balchem Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.69, and Ecolab Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.93.

