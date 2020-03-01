Balchem Corp has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (BCPC, ECL, SHW, NEU, IFF)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Balchem Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.90. Ecolab Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.53. Sherwin-Williams ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.86.

Newmarket Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.43, and Intl Flvr & Frag rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.41.

