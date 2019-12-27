Balchem Corp is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (BCPC, CCF, ECL, SHW, IFF)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Balchem Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.38. Chase Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.91, and Intl Flvr & Frag rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.73.

