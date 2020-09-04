Shares of Dominion Energy Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry (D, WEC, SRE, AEE, PEG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Dominion Energy ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 6.96. Following is Wec Energy Group with a EV/Sales of 5.25. Sempra Energy ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.61.

Ameren Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 4.30, and Pub Serv Enterp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.11.

