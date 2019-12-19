Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE, SCG, D, VVC, DTE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Sempra Energy ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.37. Following is Scana Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.23. Dominion Energy ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.85.

Vectren Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.91, and Dte Energy Co rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.42.

