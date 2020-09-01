Dominion Energy has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry (D, SRE, WEC, PEG, NWE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Dominion Energy ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 7.14. Following is Sempra Energy with a EV/Sales of 5.27. Wec Energy Group ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.21.

Pub Serv Enterp follows with a EV/Sales of 4.57, and Northwestern Cor rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.38.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pub Serv Enterp on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $60.68. Since that call, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have fallen 5.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.