Dominion Energy is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (D, WEC, SRE, PEG, AEE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Dominion Energy ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.08. Wec Energy Group is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.02. Sempra Energy ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.93.

Pub Serv Enterp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.84, and Ameren Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pub Serv Enterp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pub Serv Enterp in search of a potential trend change.