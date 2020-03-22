Centerpoint Ener has the Highest Level of Cash in the Multi-Utilities Industry (CNP, ED, SCG, PEG, SRE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Centerpoint Ener ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Cons Edison Inc is next with a CE of $797. Scana Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $409.

Pub Serv Enterp follows with a CE of $313, and Sempra Energy rounds out the top five with a CE of $288.

