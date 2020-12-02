Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Alpha & Omega Se (AOSL, FSLR, ON, INTC, SWKS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Alpha & Omega Se ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.41. First Solar Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.27. On Semiconductor ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.57.

Intel Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.87, and Skyworks Solutio rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.73.

