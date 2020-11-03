Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Westrock Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, PKG, IP, GPK, SEE)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.22. Following is Packaging Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.06. Intl Paper Co ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.08.

Graphic Packagin follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.11, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.70.

