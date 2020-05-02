Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Scorpio Tankers (STNG, TNK, TCP, HEP, LPG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Scorpio Tankers ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.67. Teekay Tank-Cl A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.22. TC PipeLines LP ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.14.

Holly Energy Partners LP follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.51, and Dorian Lpg Ltd rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.07.

