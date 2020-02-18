Top 5 Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (SCHL, NWS, NWSA, DJCO, NYT)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Scholastic Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 104.4%. Following is News Corp-Cl B with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 330.4%. News Corp-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 330.4%.

Daily Journal follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,649.9%, and New York Times-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,180.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Scholastic Corp on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.66. Since that call, shares of Scholastic Corp have fallen 5.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.