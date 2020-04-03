Shares of New York Times-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Publishing Industry (NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

New York Times-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.47. Following is News Corp-Cl B with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83. News Corp-Cl A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.67, and Meredith Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.32.

