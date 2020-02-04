MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of New York Times-A in the Publishing Industry (NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL, NEWM)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:22am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

New York Times-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.86. News Corp-Cl B is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.59. News Corp-Cl A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.57.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.51, and New Media Invest rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest price to forward sales new york times-a news corp-cl b news corp-cl a scholastic corp new media invest

Ticker(s): NYT NWS NWSA SCHL NEWM

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.