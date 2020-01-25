Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of News Corp-Cl B in the Publishing Industry (NWS, NWSA, NYT, SCHL, DJCO)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

News Corp-Cl B ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is News Corp-Cl A with a CE of $2,000. New York Times-A ranks third highest with a CE of $733.

Scholastic Corp follows with a CE of $444, and Daily Journal rounds out the top five with a CE of $233.

