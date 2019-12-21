News Corp-Cl B has the Highest Level of Cash in the Publishing Industry (NWS, NWSA, NYT, SCHL, DJCO)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
News Corp-Cl B ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. News Corp-Cl A is next with a CE of $2,000. New York Times-A ranks third highest with a CE of $733.
Scholastic Corp follows with a CE of $444, and Daily Journal rounds out the top five with a CE of $233.
