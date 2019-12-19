News Corp-Cl B is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (NWS, NWSA, NYT, MDP, SCHL)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

News Corp-Cl B ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 35.66. Following is News Corp-Cl A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.45. New York Times-A ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.10.

Meredith Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.21, and Scholastic Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.71.

