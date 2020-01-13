New York Times-A has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Publishing Industry (NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New York Times-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 2,583.05. News Corp-Cl B is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.96. News Corp-Cl A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.06.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.73, and Meredith Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.77.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Meredith Corp on December 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.28. Since that call, shares of Meredith Corp have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.