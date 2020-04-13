New York Times-A is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New York Times-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 2,540.06. Following is News Corp-Cl B with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.67. News Corp-Cl A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.18.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.36, and Meredith Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 4.17.

