Gannett Co Inc is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (GCI, MDP, NEWM, SCHL, NWSA)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Gannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08. Meredith Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16. New Media Invest ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.55.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gannett Co Inc on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.57. Since that call, shares of Gannett Co Inc have fallen 70.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.