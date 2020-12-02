Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Sanderson Farms in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SAFM, PPC, OME, KHC, FARM)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Sanderson Farms ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.31. Pilgrim'S Pride is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.32. Omega Protein Cp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.10.

Kraft Heinz Co/T follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.62, and Farmer Bros Co rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.95.

