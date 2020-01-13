Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (FI, NR, RES, NGS, OII)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Frank'S Internat ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 331.81. Following is Newpark Resource with a a price to cash flow ratio of 69.34. Rpc Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 62.46.

Natural Gas Serv follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 38.63, and Oceaneering Intl rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.63.

