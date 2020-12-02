Shares of Red Lion Hotels Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (RLH, CCL, NCLH, RCL, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.44. Following is Carnival Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.32. Norwegian Cruise ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.03.

Royal Caribbean follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.66, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.36.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Red Lion Hotels and will alert subscribers who have RLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.