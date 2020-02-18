Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Marriott Vacatio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (VAC, CCL, H, RLH, RCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Marriott Vacatio ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,994.3%. Carnival Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,752.1%. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,906.7%.

Red Lion Hotels follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,693.1%, and Royal Caribbean rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,133.1%.

