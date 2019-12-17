Marriott Vacatio is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (VAC, CCL, H, RLH, RCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Marriott Vacatio ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,994.3%. Carnival Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,752.1%. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,906.7%.

Red Lion Hotels follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,693.1%, and Royal Caribbean rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,133.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Royal Caribbean on October 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $107.74. Since that recommendation, shares of Royal Caribbean have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor Royal Caribbean for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.