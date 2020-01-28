Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Choice Hotels (CHH, HLT, RCL, NCLH, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Choice Hotels ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.37. Hilton Worldwide is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.86. Royal Caribbean ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.71.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.56, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.53.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marriott Intl-A on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $147.10. Since that call, shares of Marriott Intl-A have fallen 4.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.