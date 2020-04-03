Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Choice Hotels (CHH, HLT, H, MAR, RCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Choice Hotels ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.46. Hilton Worldwide is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.74. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.94.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.62, and Royal Caribbean rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.61.

