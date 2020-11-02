Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Choice Hotels (CHH, HLT, RCL, NCLH, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Choice Hotels ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 6.26. Following is Hilton Worldwide with a EV/Sales of 4.35. Royal Caribbean ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.49.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a EV/Sales of 3.19, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.66.

