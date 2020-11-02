Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Seadrill Ltd in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (SDRL, ESV, NE, ATW, RDC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Seadrill Ltd ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.32. Following is Ensco Plc-Cl A with a EV/Sales of 3.81. Noble Corp Plc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.23.

Atwood Oceanics follows with a EV/Sales of 2.90, and Rowan Companie-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.29.

