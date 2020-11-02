Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Rollins Inc (ROL, CWST, WM, RSG, ECOL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Rollins Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.91. Casella Waste is next with a EV/Sales of 4.36. Waste Management ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.34.

Republic Svcs follows with a EV/Sales of 3.98, and Us Ecology Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.82.

