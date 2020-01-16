Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (ROG, KN, VSH, GLW, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Rogers Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,464.8%. Following is Knowles Corp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,548.3%. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,057.4%.

Corning Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,453.8%, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,892.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ii-Vi Inc on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Ii-Vi Inc have risen 23.7%. We continue to monitor Ii-Vi Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.