Shares of Dolby Laborato-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (DLB, APH, LFUS, ROG, KN)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Dolby Laborato-A ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.65. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.11. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.95.

Rogers Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.70, and Knowles Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.62.

