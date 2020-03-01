MySmarTrend
Shares of Dolby Laborato-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Electronic Components Industry (DLB, APH, LFUS, ROG, KN)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 12:22am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Dolby Laborato-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.68. Amphenol Corp-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.05. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.61.

Rogers Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.46, and Knowles Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.26.

