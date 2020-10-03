Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Dolby Laborato-A in the Electronic Components Industry (DLB, APH, LFUS, ROG, GLW)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Dolby Laborato-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.95. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a EV/Sales of 3.90. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.75.

Rogers Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 2.18, and Corning Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.00.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dolby Laborato-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dolby Laborato-A in search of a potential trend change.