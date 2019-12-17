Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Rogers Corp (ROG, KN, VSH, GLW, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Rogers Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,464.8%. Following is Knowles Corp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,548.3%. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,057.4%.

Corning Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,453.8%, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,892.6%.

