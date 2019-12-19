Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Knowles Corp (KN, APH, LFUS, DLB, ROG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Knowles Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.12. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.62. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.21.

Dolby Laborato-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.01, and Rogers Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.79.

