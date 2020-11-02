Dolby Laborato-A has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (DLB, APH, LFUS, ROG, GLW)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Dolby Laborato-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.69. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a EV/Sales of 4.48. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.42.

Rogers Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 2.44, and Corning Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.31.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dolby Laborato-A on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $63.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Dolby Laborato-A have risen 11.3%. We continue to monitor Dolby Laborato-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.