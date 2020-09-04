Dolby Laborato-A is Among the Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (DLB, APH, LFUS, ROG, AVX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Dolby Laborato-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.39. Amphenol Corp-A is next with a EV/Sales of 3.52. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.60.

Rogers Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 2.03, and Avx Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.80.

