Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (RHP, FCH, CLDT, RLJ, CHSP)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.15. Following is Felcor Lodging with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.52. Chatham Lodging ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.56.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.22, and Chesapeake Lodgi rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.11.

